A look at Nvidia's latest results and its prominence in the stock market, by the numbers

The company’s journey to be one of the world's most prominent companies has produced some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look.

$4.429 trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of the close of trading Wednesday, tops in the S&P 500.

Microsoft ($3.767 trillion) and Apple ($3.421 trillion) are next among the most valuable companies in the S&P 500. Nvidia’s market value in late August 2023 was around $1.150 trillion.

1,143%

The approximate gain in Nvidia’s stock price since the start of 2023. The shares are up about 35% so far this year.

$46.74 billion

Nvidia’s overall revenue in the May-July quarter, 56% above its revenue in the year-ago quarter. However, sales in its core data center division came in slightly below Wall Street estimates

$54 billion

Nvidia's forecast for revenue for the fiscal third quarter, “plus or minus 2%.”

$24.3 billion

The amount of money Nvidia says it returned to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends in the first half of fiscal 2026.

$157.7 billion

The net worth of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.