A deputy chief of Russian military intelligence has been shot and wounded
Updated 37 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A deputy chief of Russian military intelligence was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, officials said.

Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev was shot several time by an unidentified assailant, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

She said that Alekseyev was hospitalized. Petrenko didn’t say who could be behind the attack on Alekseyev, who has served as the first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence since 2011.

Several top Russian military officers have been assassinated in attacks that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

The attack came a day after Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators wrapped up two days of talks in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation was led by the military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

