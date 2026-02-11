Surge of 130,000 US hires last month is a stark contrast to the drastic job cuts of 2025

The report included major revisions that reduced the number of jobs created last year to just 181,000, a third the previously reported 584,000 and the weakest since the pandemic year of 2020.

The job market has been sluggish for months even though the economy is registering solid growth.

But the January numbers were much stronger than the 75,000 economists had expected. Healthcare accounted for nearly 82,000, or more than 60%, of last month's new jobs. Factories added 5,000, snapping a streak of 13 straight months of job losses. The federal government shed 34,000 jobs.

Average hourly wages rose a solid 0.4% from December to January.

The unemployment rate fell from 4.4% in December as the number of employed Americans rose and the number of unemployed fell.

“The surprisingly strong job gains in January were driven mainly by health care and social assistance,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, wrote in a commentary. "But it is enough to stabilize the job market and send the unemployment rate slightly lower. This is still a largely frozen job market, but it is stabilizing. That’s an encouraging sign to start the year, especially after the hiring recession in 2025.”

Weak hiring over the past year reflects the lingering impact of the high interest rates the Federal Reserve engineered in 2022 and 2023 to counter surging inflation, as well as Elon Musk’s purge last year of the federal workforce. The chaos from President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies also made businesses less willing to hire.

Dreary numbers had been coming in ahead of Wednesday’s report. Employers posted just 6.5 million job openings in December, fewest in more than five years.

Payroll processor ADP reported last week that private employers added an unexpectedly weak 22,000 jobs in January. And the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that companies slashed more than 108,000 jobs last month, the most since October and the worst January for job cuts since 2009.

Several well-known companies announced layoffs, too. UPS is cutting 30,000 jobs. Chemicals giant Dow, shifting to more automation and artificial intelligence, is cutting 4,500 jobs. Amazon will slash 16,000 corporate jobs, its second round of mass layoffs in three months.

Nicole Bachaud, a labor economist with ZipRecruiter, said new data Wednesday could signal "the start of a revival in the labor market.''

Hiring is getting a boost, she noted, from three interest rate cuts by the Fed last year. Trump's tariffs are proving somewhat smaller and more predictable than they appeared last spring, giving employers more confidence to hire. Bachaud also noted that black unemployment, which she sees as a sign of where the overall job market might be headed, fell last month to 7.2%, lowest since July.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics remains skeptical, attributing January job gains partly to unusually warm weather that boosted hiring. He noted that construction firms added a strong 33,000 jobs last month. “We think it is premature to conclude the labor market has decisively turned a corner,” he wrote.

Last year's sluggish job market didn't match the economy’s performance.

From July to September, America’s gross domestic product – its output of goods and services – galloped ahead at a 4.4% annual pace, the fastest in two years. Consumer spending was strong, and rising exports and tumbling imports boosted growth.

Economists are puzzling out whether job creation will eventually accelerate to catch up to strong growth, perhaps as President Donald Trump’s tax cuts translate into big tax refunds that Americans start spending this year. But there are other possibilities. GDP growth could slow and fall into line with a weak labor market or advances in AI. Automation may mean that the economy grows without as many jobs.

The jobs report Wednesday could lead the Fed to further delay more cuts to its key interest rate. Some Fed officials have specifically argued that last year’s weak hiring is shows that borrowing costs are weighing on growth and discouraging companies from expanding. A pickup in hiring, if sustained, undercuts that view.

Fed officials signaled in December that they expect to reduce their key rate once more this year, while Wall Street investors expect two reductions, according to futures pricing.

Wednesday's report included the government's annual benchmark revisions, meant to take into account the more-accurate jobs numbers that employers report to state unemployment agencies. They cut 898,000 jobs from payrolls in the year ending March 2025.

The revisions, which can reflect more accurate information about businesses that opened or closed, trimmed the tally of jobs created from April through December last year to 120,000 (or 13,000 a month) from an originally reported 251,000 (or 28,000).

Despite recent high-profile layoffs, the unemployment rate has looked better than the hiring numbers.

That is partly because President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has reduced the number of foreign-born people competing for work.

As a result, the number of new jobs that the economy needs to create to keep the unemployment rate from rising has tumbled. In 2023, when immigrants were pouring into the United States, it reached a high of 250,000, according to economist Anton Cheremukhin of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. By mid-2025, he found, it was down to 30,000. Researchers at the Brookings Institution believe it could now be as low as 20,000 and headed lower.

The combination of weak hiring but low unemployment means that most American workers are enjoying job security. But those who are looking for jobs – especially young people who can be competing at the entry level with AI and automation – often struggle to land one.

_____

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.