6 people are found dead at a Colorado dairy. Authorities suspect an accident involving gas exposure

“We are investigating these deaths as the possible consequence of gas exposure in a confined space,” said Jolene Weiner, chief deputy coroner for Weld County.

The identities of those who died, all Hispanic males, were being withheld pending notification of the families, Weiner said. A local school district said a high school student was among those who died.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Melissa Chesmore said her agency didn't find anything indicating a crime took place.

“It looks like an accident,” she said, declining to elaborate or say where exactly the bodies were found, referring questions to occupational safety regulators.

Chauntra Rideaux, a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson, said in an email that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating. The farm is a member of the Dairy Farmers of America, the group said.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased. At this early stage, we have no further details,” the farmer-owned cooperative said in a statement.

County tax records say the property is owned by Prospect Valley Dairy LLC and list a Bakersfield, California, address for the owners. Phone messages left for a number at the California address were not immediately returned.

Weld County is a major agricultural producer. Three-quarters of its land is devoted to farming and raising livestock. It's Colorado's leading dairy producer and the state's biggest source of beef cattle, grain and sugar beets.

Census data from 2020 shows 30% of the county was Hispanic or Latino, compared to 22% for the state overall.

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico and McAvoy reported from Honolulu. Associated Press Writer Corey Williams contributed from Detroit.