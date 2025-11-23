50 schoolchildren escape captivity in Nigeria, 253 students and 12 teachers still being held

“We were able to ascertain this when we decided to contact and visit some parents,” Yohanna said.

The pupils and students were seized together with their teachers by gunmen who attacked the St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Niger state’s remote Papiri community, on Friday. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the abductions and authorities have said tactical squads have been deployed alongside local hunters to rescue the children.

It was not immediately clear where the children were being held or how they managed to return home. Nigeria’s military and police did not immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry.