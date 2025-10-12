4 people were killed and 20 more were injured in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, sheriff says

A mass shooting at a crowded bar on the idyllic South Carolina island of St. Helena left four people dead and at least 20 injured
news
42 minutes ago
X

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A mass shooting at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island has left four people dead and at least 20 injured, officials say.

The shooting occurred early Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, officials said. A large crowd was at the scene when sheriff's deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 other people were injured. Among the injured, four were in critical condition at area hospitals.

The victims' identities were not released.

In Other News
1
Column: Joining the ‘We Do Not Care’ Club
2
Trek at your own pace to explore history in Champaign County museum...
3
City to open warming shelter this winter at higher temperatures than...
4
Downtown Urbana to come alive during Let the Ghoul Times Roll...
5
Clark County Public Library hosting mobile CPR training machine