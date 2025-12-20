3 officers wounded, suspect killed and another man wounded after New York domestic dispute call

The events began around 10:15 p.m., when a man reported his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her house and might have a gun, Smith said, adding that the caller also told authorities he had a firearm himself.

Police responded, found the ex-boyfriend by the side of the house, and "without warning, they were shot at close range,” Smith said. Two officers were wounded at that point, and in ensuing gunfire — some of it between the suspect and the man who had called 911 — the caller was shot multiple times. He's hospitalized in serious condition.

The suspect fled. When another officer found him a few blocks away, the suspect shot him, then was killed in return fire from that officer and others, Smith said.

Nearby resident Kenneth Jackson told News10NBC that he heard gunshots and car engines all at once, followed by police cars streaming down a street.

“It was a pretty hectic scene,” he said.

Police haven't released the names of anyone involved.