3 officers wounded and a suspect is killed in Omaha shooting

The officers watched the suspect get out and enter a restroom. He then left the room and began firing on the officers, the chief said.

Two officers were hit, and a third was hit by shrapnel. The officers returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

“This is a very dangerous day involving this suspect in the city of Omaha,” Schmaderer said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Omaha police said. The officer hit by shrapnel was later released.

The condition of the other shooting victim is unclear.