3 men charged in shooting death of rising Latin singer in LA

De La Rosa later died at a hospital. The two other victims suffered critical injuries, prosecutors said.

“This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a news release Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested the same day, and another 27-year-old man was arrested the next day. An arrest warrant has been issued for the third man, a 21-year-old. Attorneys for the first two could not be reached for comment.

All are from Northridge and were charged with one felony count of murder and two felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery.

DELAROSA has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and released a single in August called, “No Me Llames,” which in English translates to “Don't Call Me.” Under her most recent post on Instagram, many people acknowledged and commented on her death, including Jimmy Humilde, a founder of record label Rancho Humilde.

