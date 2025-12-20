3 killed in Taiwan knife attack, with the suspect later falling to his death from a department store

The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man named Chang Wen, threw smoke grenades near an underground exit of the Taipei Main metro station, close to the city's main train station, and randomly attacked people with a “sharp object,” sending pedestrians running, according to media reports.

He then headed north to a popular shopping district, where he threw smoke grenades and stabbed multiple people on the first and fourth floors of the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi department store, primarily in the neck, the news agency said, citing police.

Police later revealed that the suspect, between the two scenes, took an underground path to a hotel, where he fetched some “lethal weapon” — or some kind of edged weapon — before showing up at a road outside the Zhongshan metro station, near the department store, according to the news agency.

Police said they were yet to find any accomplice and were investigating possible motives. Police said they recovered some “lethal weapons” in both the suspect's rental home in Taipei and the hotel room where he had stayed for three nights near Zhongshan.

Video footage aired on local television networks showed the suspect, who was wearing a gas mask and clad in black, dropping at least two smoke grenades at the Taipei Main metro station. He was later seen near Eslite and entering the department store while attacking passersby.

Local hospitals reported three deaths from the attacks. CNA reported on Saturday that 11 others were initially hospitalized. Six of them remained in hospitals, with two in the intensive care unit, it said.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an told local media that a 57-year-old man immediately tried to stop the suspect at the metro station's exit, but was fatally wounded. National Taiwan University Hospital told the news agency that the fatal wound was “a penetrating injury about five centimeters in length caused by a sharp object that reached from the right lung to the left atrium.”

Taipei Metro said that a staffer was hospitalized after he inhaled excessive smoke while responding to the attack.

Another man died after he was attacked near the department store, according to EBC News.

A female victim told EBC that she was hit by the suspect outside the department store when she was waiting for her daughter for a dinner appointment.

“It did not feel like a slash — it felt more like being hit,” she said. “Then it really hurt.”

When she turned around, she said she saw “people lying on the ground and needing first aid because they were bleeding.”

Chang failed to report for reserve military training in November 2024, and he was wanted for violating the law on mandatory military service, the news agency reported. He apparently didn't report a change in household registration, resulting in nondelivery of his reserve military service summons, the news agency reported, citing a district prosecutors' office.