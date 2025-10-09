Police describe gunfight in which 2 Pennsylvania state troopers were wounded and a suspect killed

State police officials described a fierce gunfight in which Foy, a resident of Baltimore, began firing at troopers from inside the van he was driving after officers broke the driver's side window. He then emerged with a stolen .40-caliber handgun and attempted to chase down the troopers, they said.

Trooper Thomas Pack, 23, was recovering at home, state police Col. Christopher Paris said during at a late afternoon news conference. Trooper Lucas Amarose, 31, was in surgery for several hours Thursday, Paris said.

“I can't say enough about how they performed during this incident,” Paris said, also praising the other officers, first responders and a passerby doctor who rendered aid. Both troopers were “in very good spirits” while at the hospital Wednesday night, he said.

Franklin County District Attorney Ian M. Brink said at the news conference that the police shooting of Foy was justified.

“The use of force in this case was not just justified, as the law requires, it was absolutely necessary,” Brink told reporters. “Foy's intent was clear by his actions. He posed an extreme threat of deadly force to all members of the law enforcement that were on scene, and potentially innocent civilians in the neighborhood.”

State police Lt. Col. George Bivens said he was “incredibly proud” of the officers after having watched video of the shooting.

“They stayed in the fight in spite of having, both of them, having significant, serious wounds,” Bivens said.

Police were called to a sporting goods store near Chambersburg just after 6 p.m. when suspects fled in a van with Maryland plates, authorities said. Troopers caught up with the vehicle and pursued it for more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) southbound on Interstate 81 before tire-deflating spike strips stopped it. Two women came out of the van and were arrested.

The two women, Amir Loren Swift, 21, and Giani Jaida McGowan, 21, both of Baltimore, were charged with retail theft and drug offenses. They are accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of clothing from the store. Investigators said a search of the van turned up THC, plastic bags filled with powder, money and scales.

“We do not believe that this crime was committed in an isolated manner but, instead, was likely part of a larger crime pattern,” Bivens said. “And that remains the subject of investigation going forward.”

The wounded troopers were flown to Wellspan York Hospital after the shooting.

A Franklin County Jail supervisor said Thursday that the two women were being held there. Bail was denied for them both. Neither had lawyers listed on court documents. A phone number for Swift would not accept messages.

The shooting took place just north of the Maryland state line near Chambersburg, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.