2 officers killed and a 3rd is wounded in a Utah shooting, authorities say

Authorities say two police officers were shot and killed in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody
In this image made from video provided by KTVX, police at the scene of a shooting in Tremonton, Ut., Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (KTVX via AP)

50 minutes ago
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — Two police officers were shot and killed in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, authorities said.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded and were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — Three police officers were injured in a shooting in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, police said.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call late Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren't immediately known.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Beck said once additional police arrived, "they were able to locate the subject of the shooting and take him into custody.”

Beck said she did not have the man's name. She said there was no threat to the public.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

