2 officers killed and a 3rd is wounded in a Utah shooting, authorities say

“These officers are definitely heroes,” Police Chief Cade Reyes in neighboring Brigham City said at a news conference Monday morning.

Police received multiple 911 hang-up calls from a home in the city. A single officer from the Tremonton-Garland Police Department arrived first and was speaking to someone at the home when the man came out with a gun, police said in a news release. Reyes said he believed the man lived at the house.

“The male opened fire on the officer, striking and killing the officer,” the news release said. A second officer from the department who responded “was immediately fired upon by the same male suspect" and was killed, it said.

After the officers were shot, bystanders persuaded the man to put down his weapon, police said. SWAT teams responded to clear the home and verify that there was no further threat, police said.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters earlier. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

The man was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, police said in the news release.

The names of the officers and the suspect have not been released.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is in northern Utah about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.