Czech town hall shooting leaves 1 dead and 6 wounded

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall. Police ruled out terrorism or an extremist attack.

“Nor is it a politically or religiously motivated attack. Everything indicates that it is a relationship-based motive," a police statement said.

The dead was a town hall employee. The town′s mayor was among the wounded.

Police said the attacker was armed with three illegally held weapons.

President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš offered condolences to the victims' relatives.

Chribska is located near the German border and has a population of about 1,300.