1 dead and 4 wounded in Czech town hall shooting

A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic has left one dead and four others wounded, including a police officer
news
42 minutes ago
X

PRAGUE (AP) — A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and four others wounded, including a police officer, police said.

Police said the suspect was fatally shot and there was no further danger.

The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall, police said.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

In Other News
1
Retail store opens inside Springfield’s Myers Market with items from...
2
Wittenberg names VP of finance and administration
3
Judge: CEDA board violated open meetings law in Melody Parks...
4
Clark County Partners in Prevention made strides in 2025, planning more...
5
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County