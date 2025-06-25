Myers Market in COhatch Springfield unveils new plans, hours; Ironworks Waffle Cafe closes

Myers Market is now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

As of this week, Ironworks Waffle Cafe inside the market has permanently closed, which caused the change in hours since a breakfast option is no longer offered for the time being.

“We’re so grateful for all the memories made in that space — from slow weekend brunches to weekday waffle and coffee runs — and for every customer who supported us along the way," a post to Ironworks’ Facebook page said. “But this isn’t the end - or good-bye. Something new is coming… and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Since its grand opening in 1916, the Daily Myers Market was a downtown Springfield centerpiece until it closed in 1977. In 2018, COhatch transformed the neglected site into a new life. Then in 2020, it was reimagined as COhatch The Market to feature food options, a bar and taproom, and work, meet and social spaces.

COhatch is now collaborating with a local chef, who has not yet been named, to revamp the Myers Market dining options with a variety of innovative concepts such as artisanal pizza, authentic Cajun cuisine, all American burgers and fries, a fresh deli and more.

Enhanced catering options for meetings and events will also be available for special occasions, and a new cocktail lounge concept is coming soon.

Along with these new concepts, Dunn said other improvements will be made to the overall guest experience, including consistent core hours, mobile ordering, additional seating, live music and public events.

The new concepts and improvements will begin launching later this summer.

COhatch will continue to offer its amenities of 16 private offices, coworking, meeting rooms, and three event spaces, all while the Myers Market is “evolving into a tailor-made space that meets the dynamic needs of the community,” Dunn said.