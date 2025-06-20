Museum’s Art Ball fundraiser bringing fresh approach in 2025

“We’re really excited to connect art and the community. Art belongs to all people and we have an event that reflects that,” said Patrick Wicker, SMoA development officer.

SMoA executive director Jessimi Jones said the event chairs Kyle Scott and Jeff Roggenbeck and co-chairs Mitch and Dulce Hurst embody the spirit of this year’s event, thoughtful, visionary, and grounded. They’ve chosen “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as the theme, creating an enchanted forest atmosphere with creative partner Ambiance helping again with the decor.

While Art Ball has always been open to everyone, organizers hope to interest even more people in 2025.

“We’re trying to stay traditional, but modern, trying to get in a younger crowd who don’t know about the event,” said Roggenbeck.

Last year was the first Art Ball in the museum’s renovated north wing and it added to the atmosphere and this year will make it even more a part of the event.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by dinner by Kohler Catering with a rare chance to dine in the galleries, where guests will be among exhibitions including the 79th Annual Juried Members Exhibition.

Then comes the chance to dance the night away to live music from the Columbus-based band Swagg, which attendees requested back for an encore. This year, attendees will be able to go easily from indoors to out, allowing the new space and its options to be utilized further.

“The museum is part of our community and this is a pillar event for it and the support it gives in return,” Scott said. “For us, it’s about accessibility, introducing new champions to the museum and expanding its reach to everyone.”

Funds raised will go toward a variety of SMoA programs and amenities including free admission, hands-on art experiences for local students, community outreach initiatives and preservation of the museum’s growing collection.

“It’s a party with a purpose,” Wicker said.

Interested attendees should RSVP by Aug. 2. Tickets cost $250 for non-SMoA members and $225 for members. For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldart.net/.