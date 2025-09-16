Multiple ramp closures expected for U.S-35 this week as part of an ongoing paving project

U.S. 35 to I-675 north and south:

From tonight at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from eastbound U.S. 35 to I-675 north and south will be closed.

Motorists can detour via the North Fairfield Road interchange and U.S. 35 west to I-675.

U.S. 35 west:

On Wednesday and Thursday, the westbound side of U.S. 35 to the ramp for I-675 will be closed each night at 10 p.m.

Restrictions will be lifted by 5 a.m. the next day, but during periods of closure motorists may use the Woodman Drive interchange and U.S. 35 east to I-675.

U.S. 35 east:

The ramps from eastbound U.S. 35 to Research Boulevard and to/from North Fairfield Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Motorists may detour by way of the signalized permitted U-Turn to U.S. 35 West.

Background info:

ODOT said “the total project includes removing the concrete pavement, completing sub-grade repairs and resurfacing U.S. 35 from the Montgomery County line to the structure over Grange Hall Road, immediately east of the S.R. 835/N. Fairfield Road interchange in the city of Beavercreek.” Minor bridge repairs and construction of a median inlet are part of the project too.

Westbound U.S. 35 traffic is currently reduced to one lane, and the C-D lane is closed.

The ramp from I-675 north to U.S. 35 west is closed through early October, and traffic is being routed by way of U.S. 35 and the S.R. 835/North Fairfield Road interchange to U.S. 35 West.

Eastbound U.S. 35 is being maintained in two lanes; however, intermittent evening and overnight restrictions may in place, resulting in single-lane closures within the work zone, according to ODOT.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $6.59 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.