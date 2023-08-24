BreakingNews
Multiple people reportedly bitten by dogs in Springfield

55 minutes ago
Law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel responded to the north side of Springfield around midday Thursday after emergency radio traffic indicated multiple people were bitten by dogs and required medical assistance.

Incidents took place on Wittenberg University’s campus during new student move-in day and in the surrounding area, according to a university official.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest students to Wittenberg today for move in and to kick-off our annual Welcome Week,” said Karen Gerboth, university coordinator. “Unfortunately, an incident transpired ... while we were moving students into our residence halls. Thankfully, our Department of Public Safety’s Police Division responded immediately to the report of an aggressive dog attack and took the appropriate actions to secure our campus.”

Gerboth said the Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Dog Warden all responded to the scene to help with the situation.

A representative of the Clark County Dog Warden’s Office said one dog died in the incident, one dog was captured and one was at home with its owner. The official could not immediately provide additional details.

Residents in the area of Limestone and Cecil streets reported seeing officers and deputies with weapons drawn as they appeared to search for one of the dogs.

No other information was available from Springfield city officials, including how many people were bitten, their conditions and if officers discharged their weapons.

