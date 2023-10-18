BreakingNews
Multiple departments on scene of South Charleston fire

Multiple departments on scene of South Charleston fire

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Multiple departments are on scene battling a fire in South Charleston.

The fire started sometime around 2:15 p.m. in the first block of Oak Street.

A modified mobile home has been destroyed in the fire.

ExploreSouth Charleston café permanently closes after staffing issues

Officials said two people lived in the home, and Red Cross officials were contacted to assist the residents.

Dismal for Southeastern Local Schools was not disrupted, and buses arrived to get students around normal times, according to Superintendent David Shea.

No other details were immediately available.

In Other News
1
South Charleston café permanently closes after staffing issues
2
GOP congressman votes for former House Speaker John Boehner
3
Virtual Farm Trips program founded in Springfield reaches 1 million...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top