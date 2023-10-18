Multiple departments on scene of South Charleston fire

Multiple departments are on scene battling a fire in South Charleston.

The fire started sometime around 2:15 p.m. in the first block of Oak Street.

A modified mobile home has been destroyed in the fire.

Officials said two people lived in the home, and Red Cross officials were contacted to assist the residents.

Dismal for Southeastern Local Schools was not disrupted, and buses arrived to get students around normal times, according to Superintendent David Shea.

No other details were immediately available.