More than 4,300 start first day of fall semester at Clark State

The semester will be filled with student activities, events and support services, initiatives like Caring Campus, free tutoring, career advising, financial aid options and counseling, student organizations, athletics and leadership opportunities.

To date, fall’s enrollment is 4,331 students, compared to 3,918 at this time last year, according to the college.

New student enrollment is up by 6%, with 1,157 this fall compared to 1,099 last fall. Continuing students are up 15%, with 1,919 this fall compared to 1,612 last fall.

High School College Credit Plus (CCP) program, which allows students to earn both their high school diploma and free college credits at the same time, has also seen a 12% increase. There are 674 enrolled this year compared to 602 at this time last year. As students continue to enroll, they expect to end the term with more than 1,700 in CCP.

“We’re seeing enrollment growth at Clark State because students and families recognize the value, flexibility and quality we provide, said Dawayne Kirkman, senior vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and registration.

The college continues to see growth in high-demand programs such as health care, information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and criminal justice.

For example, in health care programs, the spring headcount was 1,373, compared to 1,157 in spring 2024 and 1,335 in fall 2024. Fall 2025 is not yet available since they are still enrolling students.

Clark State offers more than 120 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor’s degrees in manufacturing, web development, nursing, and addiction and integrated treatment studies.

Kirkman said Clark State is one of the most affordable options in the region and offers a wide variety of pathways from short-term certificates to transfer degrees, expanded support services such as academic advising, career services, mental health resources and financial aid guidance.

“Students are drawn to the personal, welcoming environment they find here. Clark State offers the resources of a college but the feel of a supportive community where faculty and staff truly know their students. That combination is helping more people see Clark State as the right place to start or continue their education,” he said.

Fall semester classes have started, but later start options are still available for those interested in enrolling.

Once enrollment is completed for all fall terms, the final overall count is expected to total more than 5,000 students.

For more information, visit clarkstate.edu.