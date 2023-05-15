More than 33 miles of roads throughout Clark County to be resurfaced

The roads to be repaved and chip sealed include 2.82 miles of Huntington Road beginning at State Route 41 and ending at the Madison County Line, .69 miles of Woodbury Road in Bethel Township beginning at Lower Valley Pike and ending at the area apartments and .62 miles of Airpark Drive in Green Township from start to finish at U.S. Route 68.

DeButy said most of the roads will not be closed; there will be flaggers directing traffic flow while construction is underway. He said some smaller, narrow roads will likely be closed for a short amount of time, as resurfacing will not take long.

“Majority of the roads, it’ll take two passes to pave it, and there we’ll be able to keep one lane of traffic open,” DeButy said.

Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin said during Wednesday’s regular commission meeting that “people don’t realize how much it costs to resurface” roads and that $3 million gets much less work done than in years past.

DeButy said from 2022 to 2023, prices have increased by about $10 per ton of asphalt. He said this is a smaller increase than expected and than from 2021 to 2022, when prices went up about $25 per ton.

This kind of collaboration between townships and villages for road work is common, DeButy said, and each area’s roads to be resurfaced depends on their respective budgets and road issues.

The project will begin once contract paperwork is finished and a pre-construction meeting is held, DeButy said. It will likely start by June and all roads will be finished by September.