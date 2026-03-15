More than 30 arrests and 65 vehicles towed in Cincinnati planned street takeover

At this time, officers were able to stop one driver, arrest them at that location and recover a firearm, but the other drivers fled the scene.

The group that fled then tried to conduct the street takeover in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue, but officers were proactively in the area and stopped the takeover, leading to the drivers fleeing back to District Four.

Later Sunday morning, the drivers were seen in the Clifton area, where they all met at Woodward High School’s parking lot on Reading Road in Bond Hill. There, officers, alongside the Civil Disturbance Response Team, were able to contain all of the street takeover vehicles and drivers.

In total, 39 individuals were arrested, CPD said. They also towed 65 vehicles for investigation.

CPD did not list the specific charges all 39 individuals received or identify them.

This article is provided by WCPO-9, a content partner of the Journal-News.