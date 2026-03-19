Miami University swimmers in suits at First Four basketball game are social media stars

They just ran down from the concourse pic.twitter.com/j7jfMPKIz0 — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) March 19, 2026

The crowd erupted in cheer. Barstool Sports posted a video on TikTok that said, “Miami OH was built for March.”

Behind a slew of 3-pointers, a poised response to every SMU push and a crowd that turned UD Arena into something resembling Millett Hall, the Miami basketball team delivered a statement 89-79 victory in the First Four to give the program its first NCAA Tournament win since 1999.

Even the March Madness social media account posted about the swimmingly fun distraction that happened during the high-energy game:

Miami brought a home-court advantage to Dayton 🤣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8NdNJxrjAC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

Barstool Sports also posted about the distraction effort of the team:

Toughest places to play:

3. Cameron Indoor

2. The Phog

1. Dayton when Miami of Ohio and their swim team is in town



pic.twitter.com/JxMYd4YPVW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 19, 2026

Earlier in the season, Coach Travis Steele was challenged to wear a Speedo-like suit to the team’s Selection Sunday party, but he didn’t, despite saying on ESPN’s “College Game Day” show in February he would if the team finished its regular season undefeated and won the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The team finished 31-0 but lost to UMass in the opening round of the tournament.

Sports Editor Michael Cooper contributed to this report.