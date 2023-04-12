Mercy Health offers Springfield patients genetic testing for cancer treatment, care plans

A cancer diagnosis at 50 or younger for most cancers and 45 or younger for breast cancer can also indicate a need for genetic testing, Weisman said. Some patients may have “tumor suppressor genes” like BRCA1 and BRCA2, and knowing about having these genes can allow a patient to take preventative measures.

Pilar Mock, director of oncology at Mercy Health, said actress Angelina Jolie underwent surgery after learning she had a BRCA1 gene that increased her risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

After Jolie had a double mastectomy and her ovaries removed, Weisman said she saw more people being screened for genetic mutations. She said in the genetic testing world, this is referred to as the “Jolie effect.”

Awareness of inherited risks, like Lynch Disorder — which increases the risk of colorectal and other cancers — can let a doctor know a patient should get regular cancer screenings. Other groups are at risk for cancer and should consider genetic testing, like those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, Weisman said. People with this heritage have a one in 40 risk of having a BRCA gene compared to a one in 400 chance for others.

Weisman said genetic testing can also help people make family planning decisions and receive emotional support before a potential cancer diagnosis.

Home genetic testing was popularized in recent years, but Weisman said these tests are unreliable and incomplete, so should not be relied upon for health decisions. According to the American Cancer Center, these tests should only be used for “entertainment value.”

“At-home testing has a very high false positive rate; it’s up to 40%,” Weisman said. “And the thing I cannot guarantee for you is what they’re going to do with your sample or your information after testing. When we use a medical lab, all of that is protected for you.”

At Mercy Health, Weisman said she can easily draw blood to test for genetic risk after getting family and personal cancer history. Medicaid and Medicare, as well as other insurances often cover the test. Patients paying out of pocket will pay $250.