Mechanicsburg schools scores highest in county on performance, five-year grad, college-career ready on state report card

“This state report card is a measure of our district’s success, and when combined with our outstanding agriculture, arts and athletic programs, it showcases the deep and rich academic experiences we provide for all our students,” she said. “This year’s stellar report card is a true testament to the incredible dedication of our staff, who remain laser-focused on fostering both achievement and growth in every student.”

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Mechanicsburg’s report card this year showed improvement on seven of those markers and declined on five, while four stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

The district had the highest five-year graduation rate in the county and increased it to 98.6% from 93.1%, as well as to 5 stars from 4 stars in the graduation category in general and to 4 stars from 3 stars in early literacy, according to the state report card. Outside of the star rating and looking at the district’s scores, it went to 98.5% from 96.4% in graduation rates and also increased to 82.4% from 74.3% in college-career readiness.

Prohaska said what’s improved this year includes increased percentages in reading improvement and proficiency for K-3 and of graduates in college-career ready, and increased attendance because of a reduction in chronic absenteeism.

Although Mechanicsburg’s performance index was the highest in the county, their score decreased to 82% from 85%, as well as to 50% from 52.8% in gap closing, 78.2% from 74.5% in early literacy and 98.5% from 98.6% in four-year graduation rates.

The district stayed the same as last year with 4 stars in achievement and gap closing, and 3 stars in progress. It scored 4 stars in the newly added college-career ready star component.

The main area of improvement Prohaska said is in progress, which evaluates students’ academic progress based on their past performances.

“As a district, we use the state report card to be reflective and to plan for continuous improvement,” she said. “(Progress) will be an area of continued focus this school year, with an emphasis on what others are doing that works. We will also focus on chronic absenteeism, providing support for students and families to attend school regularly.”