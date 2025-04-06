Mass Protests Across the Country Show Resistance to Trump

Protestors during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, outside of the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Protestors during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, outside of the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)
News
By Shaila Dewan – The New York Times
36 minutes ago
X

They came out in defense of national parks and small businesses, public education and health care for veterans, abortion rights and fair elections. They were against tariffs and oligarchs, dark money and fascism, the deportation of legal immigrants and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Demonstrators had no shortage of causes as they gathered in towns and cities across the country Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s agenda. Rallies were planned in all 50 states, and images posted on social media showed crowds in places like St. Augustine, Florida; Franklin, North Carolina; and rainy Frankfort, Kentucky.

While crowd sizes are difficult to estimate, organizers said that more than 600,000 people had signed up to participate. On Fifth Avenue in New York, the protest stretched for nearly 20 blocks. In Chicago, several thousand people flooded Daley Plaza and adjacent streets, while in the nation’s capital tens of thousands surrounded the Washington Monument. In Atlanta, police estimated the crowd marching to the gold-domed statehouse at over 20,000.

ExplorePHOTOS: 'Hands Off!' protests held in Dayton, Troy

The “Hands Off!” rallies were organized by Indivisible, MoveOn and several other groups that led protests about abortion rights, gun violence and racial justice during the first Trump administration. Organizers said they hoped to shift the emphasis to pocketbook issues like health care and Social Security, with the message that Trump is making life harder for the average American.

In Chicago, Glynn Tipton, a 45-year-old pharmaceutical professional, said he was attending to make friends feel safer.

“I’m a generic white guy, so they aren’t coming for me,” he said. “There’s a lot of my friends who are Jewish, trans, in the military or sick, and they’re not doing OK. It’s OK for me to stand out here, so I should for the ones who are afraid.”

Karen Fitzgerald, a 71-year-old retired teacher from Naperville, Illinois, said she was most concerned about veterans and the environment.

“I’m disgusted and sad that we have to do this,” she said. “A country that doesn’t take care of its veterans is not a place to be proud of.”

Ian Mains, a cybersecurity consultant and former Army warrant officer from Aurora, Colorado, said he was protesting for the first time. He said he had never noticed migrants causing trouble in his community, but he decried that “they’re being demonized right now.”

He added that the deportation of migrants to El Salvador — “without any accountability whatsoever, it makes me wanna puke.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Protestors during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, outside of the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

Protesters rally at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Rallies were planned in all 50 states, and images of some of the earliest posted on social media showed crowds in places like St. Augustine, Fla., Buffalo, and rainy Frankfort, Ky. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

Protestors during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, outside of the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

Demonstrators march through the streets in Manhattan during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The mass action, “Hands Off!,” was planned at a time when many on the left have bemoaned what they considered a lack of strong resistance to President Trump. (Adam Gray/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

Protesters march on the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta during nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s administration, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Rallies were planned in all 50 states, and images of some of the earliest posted on social media showed crowds in places like St. Augustine, Fla., Buffalo, and rainy Frankfort, Ky. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

In Other News
1
Community turns out for Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean Haitian celebration
2
Former Clark County Commissioner dies
3
Planned electric outage scheduled for tomorrow in southwest Springfield
4
Clark County Home and Garden Show an indoor treat for rainy weekend
5
Hermanio Joseph’s appeal denied; conviction stands in fatal school bus...