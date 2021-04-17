Man struck, killed by vehicle in Springfield will be remembered fondly

Keeton said Morgan could always be found in his room playing strategy board games with his friends when he was younger, loved the Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State football, and loved animals.

“My last memory of him was when he came over April 3 and spent most of the time playing with our 1-year-old husky. Both dog and man were as happy as two puppies could be to have a playmate,” Keeton said.

Morgan is survived by his daughter, Savannah Eldridge-Massie; grandchildren, Leland, Chance, Dawna and Boogie on the way; sisters, Emma, Debbie, Wanda and Bonnie; many nieces and nephews; and his Frisch’s family, according to his obituary.

“He loved family get-togethers, the more people the happier he was,” Keeton said. “We love and miss Russell everyday.”

Morgan was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center the morning of April 5 after a hit-and-run crash on East High Street. He was struck by a vehicle driven by Sarah Swaney, who did not stop after the crash, according to police. She was arrested and arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after and accident, according to court records.

Swaney’s case remains under investigation, according to Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

Morgan’s funeral services were April 12 at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery.