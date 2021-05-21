Man seriously injured, flown to hospital after I-70 crash Thursday afternoon

A man was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital after a crash between a semi truck and a construction vehicle Thursday afternoon, causing major traffic back-ups and one secondary crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.
Just before 5 p.m., a semi truck driven by Paul E. Bragg, 54, of Texas, was driving eastbound on Intestate 70 behind a piece of construction equipment, OSHP said.
As both vehicles approached a marked construction area near U.S. 68, the semi crashed into the back of the construction equipment. The semi then went across the median and was stopped by a cable barrier, the release said.
Bragg was seriously injured, and CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the OSHP. The driver of the construction equipment wasn’t injured.
OSHP said that I-70 was closed for only about 20 minutes, but that the crash, emergency medical response and removing the damaged vehicles caused a “major backup” on both the east- and westbound sides of the highway.
The traffic backup also was made worse, OSHP said, when an impaired driver caused a second crash in the traffic jam. Nobody was injured in this crash, the release said.
OSHP was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.