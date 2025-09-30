Man indicted in Springfield hit-and-run that hospitalized a teen

The crash, which happened around 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the area of North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue in Springfield, occurred after the teen, driving a dirt bike on the sidewalk, attempted to enter the roadway and did not yield to a gold Toyota Camry. The Toyota struck and seriously injured the teen before the driver fled the scene, although not at fault in the crash, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Division. A witness who was driving westbound on Lagonda saw a gathering of people in the roadway up ahead when a gold Toyota Camry turned right onto Egmont Avenue immediately in front of him, according to a Springfield Police Division report. The witness turned behind the Camry to get to his home when he saw the Toyota run a stop sign, almost strike another car head on and run another stop sign.

After turning onto Catawba Avenue, the witness saw the Camry with its driver’s side door open and as he got closer, he noticed the driver “trying to lift up on the bumper of the vehicle/fix the damage,” according to court records. He described the driver as a white man wearing a white Steelers jersey and said when the driver saw him, he got back into the car “and took off down Laurel Street.”

“He stated the vehicle drove back down Lagonda Avenue and made a right turn. If that is accurate, the vehicle would have driven right back through the scene of the accident,” the police report reads. The witness then followed the car before stopping “as it has gained quite a bit of distance,” according to court records. He returned home where the witness found a family member had taken a video of the car outside the house “as it was fleeing outside their home,” and he believed he knew the driver. He relayed all this information to police. Springfield police later followed information that the Camry was parked on Sherman Avenue, finding it there with no plates, sporting damage to the right front of the car as well as the right front windshield. Police also found brown hairs the color of the victim’s on the windshield, according to court records.

Review of a neighbor’s footage showed the car arrive at a neighboring house, pull into the driveway and stop before a white male wearing a Steelers jersey exited and “starts frantically running around looking at the damage to the vehicle.” He then entered the house and a woman went outside.

Another man entered the frame and attempted to help the driver push the car up into the driveway but the two were unsuccessful. The man used his car to push it, but was unable to get it all the way into the driveway, according to court records. The driver could be seen wiping the hood of the Camry.

Another car, driven by Michelle Flynn, could be seen pushing the Camry the rest of the way into the driveway before she went inside the house, according to court records.

Flynn was also arrested last week and charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Footage also showed the Camry’s driver removing the license plate from his car and leaving, according to court records.

When police returned to arrest Oliver, he ran out the back of the house but returned inside when he saw the house was surrounded, and he “eventually gave up” after police went inside, according to court records. He later allegedly told police the 15-year-old rode out in front of him and he didn’t see him before striking him.

The victim suffered multiple skull and facial fractures and significant swelling and bruising. He is mostly breathing with a ventilator and may have a serious brain injury with no signs of activity and only responds to pain stimuli, according to court records.