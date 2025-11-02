Man in custody following SWAT standoff in Springfield

A man is in custody following a standoff involving SWAT in Springfield on Saturday night.
Springfield police confirmed there was a standoff in the area of Highland Avenue but did not provide further details.
Police said the standoff ended peacefully, and the suspect is in custody.
No injuries were reported.
In Other News
1
Second Harvest Food Bank preparing for major increase in demand as SNAP...
2
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever
3
35-year-old man dead following stabbing, Springfield police seek tips
4
Springfield replacing outdated water meters with smart meters across...
5
Column: A new-age destroyer to be named after Springfield Korean War...
About the Author