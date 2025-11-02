Man in custody following SWAT standoff in Springfield

49 minutes ago
A man is in custody following a standoff involving SWAT in Springfield on Saturday night.

Springfield police confirmed there was a standoff in the area of Highland Avenue but did not provide further details.

Police said the standoff ended peacefully, and the suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.