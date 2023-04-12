Man faces murder charges in 2021 shooting of Springfield man

Witnesses in the area described seeing bullets fly out of a gold Chevy driving on the roadway, and police gathered surveillance footage from the area.

Law enforcement were told by a source that Martin was involved in “several other shootings” in Springfield, according to his municipal court affidavit.

While police were conducting a traffic stop on another car days after the shots fired call, police found a loaded semi-automatic gun in an open bag in the back seat.

Love, a passenger in the vehicle, told police the gun was his. The gun was flagged as stolen out of Clark County, according to Love’s affidavit. He was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Through that investigation, police were able to determine that Love was the driver of the car involved in the March 31 shooting. Surveillance footage later revealed that Martin was dangling out of the passenger seat of the car and firing bullets.

Martin was charged and later sentenced for discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Love worked as a mechanic in Springfield, according to his obituary. He was a graduate of Springfield High School.