Man dead after motorcycle crashes into a house, overturns in Clark County

A fatal motorcycle crash killed a 71-year-old man in Pike Twp. on Sunday.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as John A. Hawk Sr., of Tremont City.

Crews responded to reports of a motorcycle crash around 9:25 p.m. on State Route 41 near Spence Road.

Hawk traveled on a Harley Davidson Tri Glide 3-wheeled motorcycle southeast on State Route 41, went off the right side of the roadway and hit a house, then overturned.

He was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“There were no other vehicles involved, and no one inside the house at the time of the crash,” the patrol said.

Pike Twp. EMS, German Twp. EMS and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The roadway was closed for 1.5 hours during the investigation, but has since been reopened, OSHP said.

