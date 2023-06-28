X

Man convicted of forgery in Clark County accused of stealing checks from man in Kettering

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

News
By
1 hour ago

A man currently serving a sentence for forgery and identity theft convictions out of Clark County is accused of using an elder man’s checkbook to write multiple checks out to himself.

James J. Savage, 49, is facing eight counts of forgery, five counts of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 11.

Savage was asked to look into repairing the victim’s vehicle while they were hospitalized, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said. Savage reportedly kept the victim’s checkbook, which was in the vehicle, and cashed multiple checks made out to himself. The checks totaled more than $2,500, according to the prosecutor’s office.

ExploreDayton man gets 17 years in federal prison for narcotics, gun crimes

The victim’s vehicle has reportedly not been seen since Savage was asked to make the repairs. The victim is currently 84 years old.

The incident took place in March 2022 and was investigated by Kettering police.

Savage is currently serving a 4½-year sentence in the North Central Correctional Institution for forgery and taking the identity of another convictions out of Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Best of Springfield: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
275 missionaries doing free home repairs for 30 Clark County residents

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top