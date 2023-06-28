Man convicted of forgery in Clark County accused of stealing checks from man in Kettering

A man currently serving a sentence for forgery and identity theft convictions out of Clark County is accused of using an elder man’s checkbook to write multiple checks out to himself.

James J. Savage, 49, is facing eight counts of forgery, five counts of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 11.

Savage was asked to look into repairing the victim’s vehicle while they were hospitalized, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said. Savage reportedly kept the victim’s checkbook, which was in the vehicle, and cashed multiple checks made out to himself. The checks totaled more than $2,500, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The victim’s vehicle has reportedly not been seen since Savage was asked to make the repairs. The victim is currently 84 years old.

The incident took place in March 2022 and was investigated by Kettering police.

Savage is currently serving a 4½-year sentence in the North Central Correctional Institution for forgery and taking the identity of another convictions out of Clark County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.