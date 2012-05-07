Ag STEM school proposal defended

Widener says Orr left a meeting about the proposal with local superintendents after just five minutes and hasn’t attended any informational sessions.

Orr said he has researched the project independently.

“I have all the information from STEM school,” he said. “I’ve done my research. I just differ in my opinion.”

Widener also says Orr wants to maintain current agricultural programs because Northwestern’s program is funded through the Springfield-Clark Career Technical Center.

“The people in Clark County need to realize Northwestern has an agricultural program because of the support of all the taxpayers in Clark County,” said Widener. “The career center has to put dollars in that program every year. Surely he would like the status quo to continue.”

The CTC “sponsors and operates” a satellite program at Northwestern, according to a letter sent from CTC Treasurer Pam Mustovich to Widener, who provided the letter to the Springfield News-Sun.

For the past three years, the program has cost $2,000 to $5,600 more a year to operate than state funding for the students in the program, according to the document.

In 2008-09, the state funded $10,000 more than the operation of the program, giving the CTC a small profit for its operation.

Some vocational school districts in Ohio operate satellite programs, based in a traditional high school, like Northwestern’s program.

At least one other local superintendent is on board with Widener’s plan, and Springfield City School District Superintendent David Estrop has been a partner in the efforts to garner support for the STEM Academy.

Tecumseh Superintendent Jim Gay said he didn’t know enough details of the proposal to discuss it in depth but would support more options for students.

“If they put an agricultural STEM school here in this area and our kids want to go, we’ll support that,” he said.

He also said that he did not believe the agricultural science-focused program would interfere with current agricultural programs offered at schools.

“The way it was explained to me is that this is something that’s different than the vocational agriculture program and it would not take away from them,’ Gay said.

Widener said that a STEM academy would enhance agricultural education in the region.

“There’s no school district in the state that can afford enough teachers in the agricultural program,” he said. “A regional STEM school, more courses could be off that line up with different career pathways ... By offering a different school day, different school experience, more concentration, they’ll have a larger opportunity to be able to focus on a career pathway or internship that focuses on what the real industry problem are.”