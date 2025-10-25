PHOTOS: Triad vs. Northeastern

triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
triad northeastern hsfb
1 / 21
The Northeastern High School football team beat Triad 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 24 at Conover Stadium. The Jets clinched a share of the OHC North title with the victory. RODNEY GETZ / CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS