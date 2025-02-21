Local women awarded for efforts in prevention advocacy, creation of BATS program

The pair worked to educate their peers in the Springfield community as members of the youth-led prevention group Bringing Awareness To Students (BATS), a program of WellSpring, which Powell founded in 2020. OPPA is the membership association for prevention professionals and advocates actively engaged in efforts to champion prevention in Ohio.

OPPA executive director Jim Ryan got interested in prevention as a teen when advocacy among young people was in its infancy and is helping encourage their interests, with Ohio establishing itself as a leading state for the effort. He said the nominations for these awards were very competitive and Powell and McCutcheon stood out.

They were nominated by BATS adult advisor Beth Dixon. Ryan traveled to Springfield recently to present the awards personally.

Powell does BATS activities and is involved with several local performing arts groups and often combines the two.

“We’re creating an environment for youth to lead and do the magic. BATS is different because it has an arts infusion,” Ryan said. “Addie has been a really strong advocate.”

Powell helped create BATS not only as a place for youths to encourage good habits in their peers but as an activity away from academics.

“I’m glad I can be that safe space for other kids,” she said. “We’re building a community outside of school.”

Upon graduation, Powell’s goal is to study theatrical design in college. She and McCutcheon agree that the arts and prevention are a good combination.

“Addie has been a pied piper to youth in our community. Kids want to follow her lead. She’s the friend every parent wants for their child,” Dixon said.

Shortly after graduating and participating in a BATS production of “Attention Must Be Paid” in June of 2022, McCutcheon confessed she was sad her participation in BATS meant moving on, but was encouraged to continue to work with the group including designing for its events, resulting in her award.

“That time meant I was getting away from youth prevention,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting this. I always enjoy coming back to downtown Springfield to work with BATS.”

Ryan said a benefit of alumni is they can continue as role models by indulging in healthy behaviors and that data shows the current younger generation has the lowest substance use in years.

“It shows the work of young people helps, and seeing kids making healthy choices is worth celebrating,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

For more information on BATS, go to facebook.com/BringingAwarenessToStudents.