Local hospital among top in nation with Medicare, Medicaid rating

“Earning five stars for five consecutive years is more than just a recognition. It’s proof of consistency, compassion and clinical excellence our patients can count on every day,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana.

CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star ratings are a tool for patients to evaluate care options, with rating based on safety, quality and patient experience, according to the release.

“When the bar is set high, it takes an extraordinary team to meet and exceed it year after year. I am deeply proud of our staff, providers and volunteers and grateful to our community for the trust they place in us to care for them and their loved ones,” Houseman said.

More than 4,600 hospitals were evaluated across the country.

Mercy Health – Springfield has a three-star rating.

According to the CMS website, the star ratings are designed to help drive improvements systematically in care and safety within hospitals.

To view the CMS rankings, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.