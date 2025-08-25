Local hospital among top in nation with Medicare, Medicaid rating

For the fifth year in a row the centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have recognized Mercy Health. CONTRIBUTED

For the fifth year in a row the centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have recognized Mercy Health. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Mercy Health – Urbana is one of 290 hospitals recognized nationwide with five stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

This is the fifth consecutive year the hospital has received the honor, and this year, 90 fewer hospitals than last were recognized with the Overall hospital Quality Star, according to a hospital release.

“Earning five stars for five consecutive years is more than just a recognition. It’s proof of consistency, compassion and clinical excellence our patients can count on every day,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana.

CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star ratings are a tool for patients to evaluate care options, with rating based on safety, quality and patient experience, according to the release.

“When the bar is set high, it takes an extraordinary team to meet and exceed it year after year. I am deeply proud of our staff, providers and volunteers and grateful to our community for the trust they place in us to care for them and their loved ones,” Houseman said.

More than 4,600 hospitals were evaluated across the country.

Mercy Health – Springfield has a three-star rating.

According to the CMS website, the star ratings are designed to help drive improvements systematically in care and safety within hospitals.

To view the CMS rankings, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

In Other News
1
Clark County property values to increase 32% in 2026
2
Column: Fashion Faux Pas
3
More than 4,300 start first day of fall semester at Clark State
4
Springfield Twp. OVI checkpoint Friday to kick off drive sober campaign
5
Purchase agreement for location approved for Clark County jail, public...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.