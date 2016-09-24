Improved Springfield schools look to grow more with new leader

“They’re an absolutely critical partner. There’s no question,” said Horton Hobbs, vice president for economic development at the Chamber of Greater Springfield. “Almost every workforce development issue and economic development issue we work on as a community is centered around current and future workforce. The school districts are at the tip of that spear.”

Upward progress

When Estrop took the reins in mid-2009, the school district was in a nearly impossible predicament.

Coming off state financial oversight, programming had been slashed to balance the books and student performance was at a four-year low.

The new administration had to improve academic performance without spending more money.

“We knew we needed to bring in more programming to create more choices for people. And we had to do that without breaking the bank because we were trying to put some money in the bank. And we had to improve student performance,” Estrop said.

The district decided to take on all three challenges at once.

An aggressive approach to finding outside money led to winning more then $24 million in competitive grants in the past six years, including an $11.3 million Straight A grant last year to renovate the former South High School.

The grants have allowed the district to create new programs, including the Global Impact STEM Academy; the Learning Cafe at Springfield High School; online options through OnCourse; a technology plan to provide laptops to nearly every student; and much more.

The result is a customizable, blended learning program that Estrop touts as unique in the state of Ohio.

He tells with pride the story of one recent graduate, a teen parent who returned to the district from a charter school.

“If I go to school, I lose my job,” the teen told Estrop. “I don’t know what to do.”

Tears turned to smiles, Estrop recalled, after the OnCourse program was explained and the teen learned he could get a free computer and finish his diploma through online courses.

“It was two years ago I shook that young man’s hand as he walked across the stage and got his diploma,” Estrop said. “He turned back to me and he said, ‘Next stop, Clark State.’”

That student wasn’t alone in re-joining the district. Enrollment has steadily increased, adding more than 280 students in three years, while the population of the city has declined.

The district’s coffers have also grown, with the latest financial forecast projecting positive cash balances after all expenditures of more than $20 million for the next five years.

Building blocks

Springfield schools failed to meet a single performance indicator on the most recent state report card, one of only a handful of districts statewide to do so. But math and reading scores have jumped more than 20 percent over the last decade.

During the 2009-10 school year when Estrop first joined the district, less than 57 percent of students tested proficient or higher in math, and less than 65 percent in reading. Last year, more than 60 percent were proficient in math and 72 percent in reading.

The progress resulted from better aligning the curriculum with the way students learn, as well as the ways they are being tested, Estrop said, using a metaphor of four building blocks he introduced at his first convocation six years ago.

“What we said needed to be taught in writing is what was actually being taught, is what the children were learning and it’s what we were testing them over. And the more aligned those four blocks were, the better results we’d get. And that’s where we started the conversation,” he said.

Teachers have been pleased with the results and believe Estrop has stood up for them, according to Kathy Richison, Springfield Education Association president.

“We feel spoiled in that Dr. Estrop has lead us out of a downward spiral, and onto a path toward greatness,” she said.

Focus on community engagement

When asked about Estrop’s ability to engage business partners, government leaders and parents, the list of examples from the community is long: More than 700 active volunteers helping in schools, solid partnerships with colleges, good working relationships with lawmakers, and an internship program that brings students together with dozens of business partners.

“You start with an internship program that was really something they could have held onto as their own, and they’ve opened it up to neighboring school districts in a consortium manner. That doesn’t happen without strong leadership and the willingness to share those resources for the common good of the community,” Hobbs said.

Many parents have felt more included in the school system, said John Wheeler, whose son and daughter attend Lincoln Elementary School.

“One of the things David Estrop has done has really been bringing in the community,” he said, and he’s seen improvement in the three years his children have been attending the schools.

Hill hopes to continue that and said he has an open door policy in his office.

“One of the things that needs to happen if the district is going to be successful, is everyone needs to be on the same page. Everybody needs to feel represented and feel like they have their own voice,” Hill said.

He’s aware of perceived racial tensions and leftover hard feelings from the merging of North and South high schools.

“Once people don’t feel heard, they start to turn away, and they feel alienated from the system,” he said. “I think that my visibility, me being part of the community, me living in the community and my boys attending the schools, that will enable me to make those personal connections.”

Hill has a reputation as approachable and good with the public, according to the school board at Firelands Local School District in Northern Ohio where he’s been superintendent since 2012.

Hill made inroads with the local community college, Firelands board President Jane Battig said. She has no doubts he will excel at creating and maintaining community partnerships in Springfield.

“He’s brought in a bunch of (college) classes to the high school,” she said. “I think he’ll be very good at that.”

Estrop’s advice to his successor is to continue the community outreach.

“In spite of substantially increasing poverty, in the face of that, our performance went up, our progress skyrocketed, we put money in the bank and we created new programs. And we did it by working together,” Estrop said.

“The decisions we’re making today as a community regarding the educational system … they have a tremendous impact not only today but tomorrow in terms of are jobs located here? Will people continue to live here and work here?” he said. “My crystal ball broke, but this I would predict: If we do it right and we continue to work together, we’ll have a very bright future.”

Early intervention key to continued progress

Hill’s plan for academic progress starts early with further expansion of the preschool program.

“Not everyone has the same skill set when they come into kindergarten. Not every kid has been read to every day, not every kid has had the same environment to be raised in, so they are starting on unequal footing,” he said.

Successful preschool programs can level that playing field.

“Fast forward three years down the road when they’re in third grade, that first testing cycle, they now have the skills. And that is when you start to hit the indicators,” he said.

Firelands received an A on its state report card his first year there, meeting 100 percent of state performance indicators and got a B last year, meeting 21 out of 24 indicators after the standards became tougher. It, like Springfield, got an A for the value-added score, which measures students progress over the course of a year.

Hill hopes to use the first year in his new job to develop a shared vision for the district’s future that all current and future programs can be measured against.

“You engage in a process with the community, the teachers, the students, the administration, business, everybody, all the stakeholders. And you figure out what do we want the future of the Springfield City Schools to look like?” Hill said. “Then you begin to look at your initiatives and do those initiatives tie back into the vision? Is there data to support that the initiatives are improving student achievement or helping students?”

Springfield City School District finances by the numbers:

$7 million: Year-end balance in 2006, the first year after projecting a deficit and having the state take over.

$27.2 million: Projected ending cash balance in Fiscal Year 2015.

$4 million: Generated annually by levy up for renewal in 2015.

70 percent: Share of the district’s spending that goes to benefits and wages.