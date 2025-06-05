Leadership Clark County honors Heck, Gump, Mayer as servant leaders

Guest speaker Andy Wilson, Ohio’s public safety director, talked about how one leader can change an organization, community and world.

“History is full of examples of the right leader at the right time in the right place changing the world for the better. This community, this city, this county needs the men and women in this room. We need you every day to strive to be that leader,” he said. “We need you to lead Springfield and Clark County into the coming months, years, and decades through good times and through bad. If not you, then who?”

The award winners included:

Servant Leader award to Bryan Heck, Springfield city manager, who said he’s honored and humbled, especially to have been chosen knowing there are many other great servant leaders impacting the community.

“I believe that the greatest call in life is to serve others, to lift people up, to listen before leading, and to leave things better than we found them. That belief has been a guide to me for every step of my journey,” he said.

“Servant leadership is rooted in humility, empathy, and the unwavering conviction that leadership’s not about power, but about purpose ... (It) reminds us to put people first, to lead with compassion, and to act with integrity, even when no one is watching. It challenges us to listen deeply, act selflessly, and uplift others as we strive for justice, equity, and progress.”

Emerging Leader award to Jody Gump of Wesbanco Bank, who talked about a sign that sits on his desk that says, “World’s Okayest Boss.”

“It’s the profound truth of what I think about leadership and service. In a world that often drives for perfection, I believe it’s important to embrace the idea of being the world’s okayest servant leader,“ he said. “What does this mean? It means recognizing that leadership doesn’t have to be about having all the answers. It’s about being present, showing up, and making a difference even in small ways. It’s okay to be an okay leader. Because having an engaging compassionate leader, it’s better than no leader at all.”

Alumnus of the Year award to Greta Mayer of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark and Madison Counties.

“Investing in people whether it’s staff or leadership, and encouraging people who never thought they could be leaders in our organization, that’s what I believe in and what we espouse and try to do with the contracts of the many organizations that we fund around mental health and addiction,” she said.

Outstanding Non-profit awards to United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties and Springfield Rotary Club.

“This community is pretty amazing for so many reasons,” said United Way’s Kerry Pedraza. “But what I know to be so true is that what makes this community different than any other community is the collaborations. Everyone in this room has a connection to everyone in every organization. It’s just a testament to the leadership and the heart of this community.”

“The main thing about Rotary (that) people don’t understand is the service above self,” said Rotary’s Vince Chase. “Many of us give our time because we feel it’s important to build and support our community and together we’re always better and stronger when we work together.”

Business Partner of the Year awards were to McMann Smoot Riddle Insurance and Chick-fil-A.

“We’re humbled by the recognition of our support of leadership Clark County,” said McMann’s Mike Stannard. “We support leadership Clark County because of its focus. We believe with every class of graduates, we all are in a better place than we were the year before.”

“When I came to Springfield I was very hesitant, but I knew the Lord and Chick-fil-A had a very interesting reason why he was going to bring me here,” said Chick-fil-A franchise owner Cris Lopez. “I see it every single day. We’re able to inspire the community, we’re able to make people smile, make people laugh and be a place where people see hope and people see purpose.”