Lagonda Avenue and Columbia Street traffic light under study for removal

A traffic light in east Springfield will be studied for potential removal, according to the city service department.
The traffic signal at the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and Columbia Street will operate in flashing mode for 90 days starting Monday to allow the city to study if it is a candidate for removal.
“A recent traffic study determined that the intersection does not meet current signal warrant criteria and is not expected to meet them in the future,” the city said in a release.
Here is how the process will work:
— First, a sign reading “Signal Under Study for Removal” will be installed next to the signal heads.
— A “Stop” sign and “Advanced Warning” sign will be posted on the stopped approach, the release said.
— The signal will be in flashing operation for 90 days, and during that time the intersection will be evaluated for crashes.
— After the 90-day evaluation, the signals will be covered for 60 days. If, during the 60-day period there are no increases in traffic-related incidents, the signals will be removed.
