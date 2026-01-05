Kenton Ridge’s Brenna Fyffe earns United Soccer Coaches All-American recognition

Fyffe and the Cougars went 14-4-2 last fall advancing to the district final against Indian Hill. She said her All-American recognition wouldn’t have happened without her Kenton Ridge teammates.

“I was a little surprised at first, but I had such good teammates and coaches to help push me to get there, so I knew by having good teammates they would help me always get there,” Fyffe said.

Kenton Ridge began the 2025 fall soccer season 1-3-1 after a tie with Tecumseh. The Cougars went on a five-game win streak in September featuring 18 goals scored by Fyffe that lifted them to a 6-3-1 record.

Fyffe, a two-time CBC Player of the Year, and the Cougars closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak entering the postseason. Fyffe credited sophomore Addi Briggs among Cougars who helped make her 2025 season unforgettable.

“My senior season is probably my favorite,” Fyffe said. “I love spending time with my teammates and my coaches. I wouldn’t have gotten all these awards without my teammates. They push me so much, and Addi Briggs helped me get to where I am, making me, helping me get to conference Player of the Year. Addi Briggs had almost or most of my assists. I just think you have to have good teammates to be a good player. I think it helps.”

Kenton Ridge’s Michael Sherrock has coached soccer for more than two decades. Fyffe is his first All-American.

“Brenna is an easy player to want to play with and an easy player to want to coach,” Sherrock said. “She is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around in my life. That competitiveness, I think, is probably her defining attribute. She wants to win everything: every drill, every conditioning, every game. She always wants to win, and I think that that’s one of the reasons why her teammates have so much confidence in her.”

Fyffe said she started playing soccer when she was 4 years old. She developed a passion for it after watching the sport on television as a kid.

Soccer isn’t the only sport Fyffe excels at. She’s committed to Ohio University to play softball at catcher and middle infield.

“I’m super excited to go play,” Fyffe said. “I’m excited to meet new people. The coaches are really nice, and I’m just excited to learn new things, grow up as a player.”

Fyffe will be recognized in Philadelphia Jan. 17 at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Fyffe said she’s “super proud” to represent Kenton Ridge on a national stage and about the opportunity to travel to Philadelphia. Sherrock said he will also make the trip.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” Sherrock said. “That doesn’t happen every year. There’s some programs in the state that perennially challenge for state titles and have All-Americans. This is my 25th year coaching — this is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to do this so I am definitely going to be there.”