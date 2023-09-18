Kenton Ridge names homecoming court

The Kenton Ridge High School Homecoming Court has been named.

Members of the court are: Addison Drain, Addy Keplinger, Kiersten Skiles, Serenity Fields, Emilie Antinori, Sophia Clay and Charity Hopping; and Levi Harper, Aidan Pennington, Simon Foreman, Kanden Reid, Brett Frazier, Brady Castillo and Drew Sloan.

The homecoming parade through Northridge will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the bowling alley before the game.

The football game against Tecumseh will be held at 7 p.m.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

