Kenton Ridge names homecoming court

The Kenton Ridge High School Homecoming Court has been named.

Members of the court are: Addison Drain, Addy Keplinger, Kiersten Skiles, Serenity Fields, Emilie Antinori, Sophia Clay and Charity Hopping; and Levi Harper, Aidan Pennington, Simon Foreman, Kanden Reid, Brett Frazier, Brady Castillo and Drew Sloan.

The homecoming parade through Northridge will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the bowling alley before the game.

The football game against Tecumseh will be held at 7 p.m.