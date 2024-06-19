JoJo’s Cafe, known for Clark County Fair, launches new food truck

JoJo’s menu includes smashburgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh-cut fries and sweet potato fries, salads and vegetables with homemade dip.

Robertson bought the food truck, designed the logo herself and began the renovations to bring JoJo’s to life. She said she has many bookings for the summer.

“(There are) so many things coming up I am excited about,” she said.

Robertson said she needed an income after a divorce and she began substitute teaching. She then considered going back to school to be an intervention specialist, but the stars were not aligning.

“Things just weren’t happening and just was praying about it and praying about it, and I thought, ‘Maybe this isn’t the route I’m supposed to go,’” she said. “It took me on a turn, and now I am staying in the food business. My son said, ‘Mom, that’s where your heart it. That is what you know.’ God guided me that way and I feel no stress now. This is where I am supposed to be.”

Robertson said her long-term goal is to add a second food truck in the next two years. She is also seeking an additional employee to help on the days she is double booked with the truck and the cafe.

Robertson recently had surgery on her right arm due to the heavy lifting that happens “behind the scenes” in a food business.

“I have wonderful people around me and a great support system,” she said. “My son, Malcolm, helps with my truck driving it to and from places while I can’t right now with my arm. He’s also my diesel mechanic for the truck and helps out whenever needed. My daughter, Abbey, is in the nursing program at Wright State, but she has been one of my main cooks for the last few years in the Café and helps out a lot in the food truck.”

Robertson, who is originally from Cincinnati, but has been in Springfield for 29 years, said JoJo’s Food Truck has plenty to offer the local community.

“I married into this town, but I don’t want to leave this town,” she said. “I believe this is the path I was led to take. I love all people and want my food to bring joy to them.”

JoJo’s Food Truck will be at Scout’s Café on Friday, June 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Scouts is located at 1399 Moorefield Road, Springfield.

“(Robertson) is a hard worker. She loves serving people,” said Hannah Staats-DeLong, barista at Scout’s Café and family friend of Robertson. “She serves all local and all fresh. That is not something you always get in a food truck.”