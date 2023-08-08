Issue 1 drives strong voter turnout in Clark County

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A single-issue August special election ballot drew in Clark County voters on Election Day following a robust early voting season.

The lone issue on the ballot across the state, Issue 1 proposes changing the Ohio Constitution to make it harder for citizens to get amendments on the ballot and require 60% approval.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. throughout Clark and Champaign counties. Poll workers were greeted by a stream of voters throughout the day.

Clark County Board of Elections director Jason Baker said on Tuesday afternoon that turnout was high on Election Day.

According to unofficial live turnout results from the Clark County Board of Elections, as of late Tuesday afternoon, Clark County had a voter turnout of nearly 30%.

ExplorePHOTOS: Clark County voters turn out for Ohio Issue 1

“And other counties are seeing the same thing,” Baker said.

No technical or other issues among polling locations were reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

Voters had a variety of reasons for voting on a ballot that had only one issue on it, differing from other elections that feature a list of candidates and levies.

“Everybody gets a say,” Katy Parker said at the Tecumseh High School polling location on Tuesday morning. “And I don’t think the government should be able to pick.”

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Issue 1 looks at how Ohio can amend its constitution: If passed, the state will require 60% of the vote to amend the constitution. Currently, Ohio requires a simple majority.

It would also change the threshold citizen-initiated petitions need to get on the ballot. Petitions will need to receive signatures from 5% of the voters in all 88 counties as opposed to the current 44 counties.

Finally, Issue 1 would eliminate the 10-day cure period petitioners have to collect more signatures after filing with the Ohio Secretary of State. If petitioners fall short, they would have to start over instead of having 10 days to get the additional signatures.

Issue 1 precedes the Nov. 7 election, which is expected to feature an abortion-rights amendment.

In neighboring Montgomery County, voter Sherry Hamman said she thinks the ballot measure itself isn’t about abortion, however.

She said she felt a lot of misinformation was spread around the issue, and she encouraged people voting on Election Day to read the ballot measure language before making a decision.

The Dayton resident said she thought voting was neither a privilege nor a right, but a duty.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “And I want people to think for themselves.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who did not have a photo ID with them at their polling location have four days to prove their identity with a state-issued photo ID.

In Other News
1
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Today’s historic election: Issue 1 drove high early voting in Clark...
5
What’s happening this week: Food programs, back-to-school event and...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top