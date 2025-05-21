I-75 rest areas in Butler County will close for a full year for replacement

After the rest area is closed for construction, the nearest facilities for southbound drivers are in Florence, Kentucky, off Interstate 71, and the nearest for northbound drivers are south of Findlay in Hancock County.

There is a rest area off U.S. 52 in New Richmond that is open.

The rest areas north of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County also are scheduled to be closed in July for replacement.

In Miami County, south of Piqua, rest areas are under construction but are scheduled to be reopened this fall.