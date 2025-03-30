Humphrey to release single that’s a sizzling slab of funk

But on the advice of his good friend, the singer E.C. Scott — Humphrey says she “knows the business” — he’ll release the title cut of Funkin’ Just for Fun at an admission-free come-all party set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Mother Stewart’s in Springfield.

Fans will find the $3 he’s asking for four minutes, 44 seconds of funk like a daily special price on the barbecue they were itching to buy anyway.

It opens with the slap of a snare drum, a splash of a cymbal and a trumpet riff from Mike Wade that has the elegance of a stylin’ suit. The late Danny Smith’s rhythm guitar then takes the high ground while Humphrey gets busy popping and bending bass notes like a blacksmith at an anvil.

Then in strolls a Sam-and-Dave style horn riff that could sneak past security a Steely Dan show before things simmer for a while as Humphrey chit-chats with Cleve White, whose voice makes you wonder whether he’s the late Barry’s twin.

The lyrics of verse one swing a car door wide open and invite everyone along for the ride.

We’re funking just for fun,

and y’all know what to do.

Hit me on the one.

clap your hands on the two.

After verse two gets people out of their chairs and up on the dance floor, a funkin’ family reunion breaks out as Humphrey introduces his three daughters.

I got Chrissy (Odom), DeAunna (Sparks) and Andreana (King), too.

They’re gonna put their hands together and clap ‘em just for you.”

Beaming voices imported from their girlhoods say, “We’re ready Daddy” and the groove goes forth while a satisfied voice nods, “Oh, yeah, there it is, un-huh.”

Then the bass drops out, and the rhythm guitar and drums carry a lighter load until Humphrey says “Tommy, play your GUI-tar.”

Tommy Whitt answers with a screaming solo that twists and turns like a player weaving his way across a partying dance floor. As he does, the rhythm section maintains order until the earworm horns figure comes back around on a victory lap.

Like a conversation at a club table that starts with niceties and ends with high fives and hugs, the musical voices keep the party going — first with a thumping Humphrey solo; then a little more chit-chat you might hear heading back to the bar; then another outburst from a screaming guitar that makes bobbleheads of all the dancers.

Humphrey wraps things up with a tip of the cap to great Dayton funkster, Sugarfoot, but not until the final verse makes a point: that, regardless of the complexity of the riffs that come out of his bass the goal of Larry C. Humphrey’s life in funk has the same rock-solid purpose for him as for his fans.

If you follow these instructions,

there’s no need to count.

Havin’ fun is exactly what the funk is all about.

Just a few years ago we dropped it on the one

And now we’re back to tell you that we’re funkin’ just for fun.

P.S. For those who can’t attend the disc is available at www.larryhumphreymusic.com