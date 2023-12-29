Homestead Exemption deadline is approaching. Do you qualify?

For those who enroll and qualify, the Homestead Exemption protects the first $25,000 of a property’s value from taxation. In other words, an eligible owner of a home valued at $100,000 would be billed as if the home were valued at $75,000.

This results in property owners saving hundreds of dollars each on their property taxes annually.

In Butler County, the savings varies by taxing district but averages around $425 per year across the county, according to the auditor’s office.

Under the current law, only homeowners whose modified adjusted gross household income is $36,100 or less are eligible for the exemption.

Disabled veterans may be eligible for additional benefits, such as a property tax exemption of $50,000 on their primary residence if the veteran is 100% disabled as a result of their service.

The Ohio legislature passed a bill that would expand the Homestead Exemption if signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The bill was introduced by State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., in response to a historic rise in property values.

Residential property values are increasing an average of 39% in Butler County following recent triennial update, which is mandated by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Clark County’s next triennial update is slated for 2028, but a reappraisal is slated for the county in 2025.

Homeowners are required to have owned and occupied their residence on Jan. 1 this year to be eligible for this year’s tax credit and must be at least 65 years of age by Dec. 31. Homeowners already receiving the benefit do not need to re-apply.

People with questions about their eligibility should contact the Butler County Auditor’s Office at 513-887-3154 or the Homestead line at the Clark County Auditor’s Office at 937-521-1862.