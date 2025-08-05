Holiday shows, Club Kuss, stage productions coming to Clark State stage

“Our new season is about connection – to music, to story, to each other,” said Dan Hunt, PAC general manager. “From the soul of Nashville to the spirit of Broadway, we’re proud to welcome artists who reflect the richness of the arts and the range of genres from contemporary to emerging styles.”

Fiddle, banjo and mandolin will usher in the new season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with Grammy-winning bluegrass band The SteelDrivers, celebrating their 20th anniversary.

One of the most beloved modern holiday film and stage shows stars Buddy the Elf. After a well-received performance of “Elf the Musical” several years ago, Buddy will return to start the holiday season with a national tour at 2 p.m. Nov. 1.

Another holiday treat will be the co-presentation with the Springfield Arts Council of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. This is a Broadway-style adaptation of the animated “Peanuts” classic and ties into the special’s 60th anniversary.

A special VIP package to meet the characters after the show will also be available.

Last season saw the Club Kuss series of smaller, more intimate concerts with an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists is back with four shows, each at 7:30 p.m. with audiences seated closer to the performers and complimentary desserts included.

Shows include pianist, singer-songwriter Vienna Teng with special guest Latin Grammy nominee Alex Wong, whose music has featured on various television programs, on Oct. 9. Singer-songwriter Kyshona will perform through storytelling and songs of personal and universal themes on Feb. 13, an early Valentine’s Day date possibility.

Prep for St. Patrick’s Day with the invasion of Tartan Terrors, bringing the energy of a rock show to the Celtic tradition through dance, comedy and music on March 4. The season’s grand finale on May 1 will feature a unique experience with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by a Syrian-American whose songs mix soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms and lyrics about love, loss and war in Syria.

The season will offer two shows with the Clark State Theatre Arts Program. They’ll present the classic adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “To Kill a Mockingbird” for two weekends Oct. 31-Nov. 2 and Nov. 7-9, including matinee and evening performances.

The modern musical Broadway comedy “The Prom” will be April 10-12 and co-produced with the Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors.

Community members are welcome to audition for both Clark State Theatre Arts shows and required to register first. “To Kill a Mockingbird” auditions will be 7 p.m. Sept. 2-3 at the PAC’s Turner Studio Theatre; register at go.clarkstate.edu/mockingbird_auditions/. “The Prom” auditions will be 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28; register at go.clarkstate.edu/prom_auditions/.

Ticket prices vary based upon the show. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu or call 937-328-3874.