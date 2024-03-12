Springfield community development director appointed to new role in Montgomery County

Springfield’s community development director was appointed to serve as Harrison Twp. administrator in Montgomery County.

Shannon Meadows will start April 1 and will be the first woman in the position, township officials announced Tuesday.

“As someone deeply passionate about community development and public service, I am honored to join Harrison Twp. as the next administrator,” Meadows said. “I’m eager to work hand-in-hand with our elected leaders and talented staff to address the needs of our residents and foster a thriving environment for all.”

Meadows will succeed Kris McClinick, who resigned late last year after more than 20 years with the township to take a position in Clermont County.

She has more than 20 years of public administrative experience, most recently as community development director for the city of Springfield.

Meadows earned a master’s in public administration and bachelor’s in political science and management from Wittenberg University in Springfield.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

